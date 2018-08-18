Senator Abe Opens APC Factional Secretariat in Rivers

Senator Magnus Abe’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made good its threat to open a parallel Secretariat in Port-Harcourt and inaugurates its executives.

The Senator Friday told his supporters at the opening of the Secretariat in Port Harcourt that he will end impunity in APC in the state.

Senator Abe, who represents Rivers South East Senatorial District, told the mammoth the crowd that witnessed the opening, to stand steadfast and urge them to vote for the APC candidate for the Port Harcourt constituency for Saturday’s by-election not minding the faction he emerged from during the primaries of the party.

He vowed that impunity would not be allowed to thrive in the state APC henceforth.

He dismissed the allegations that his faction was for Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Abe said that it was too late late to cook up such propaganda now.

Senator Abe recently revealed how the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi caused the current crisis rocking the APC n the sttate.

Abe also vowed that he will not leave the APC for another political party.

The Senator traced the crisis to the March 4, 2017 meeting convened by the Minister of Transportation, in Port Harcourt.

The Senator spoke through his Spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said: “I will not leave the APC even in the face of needless provocation and unwarranted bitterness.

“As I told the state Chairman of the party, every member of the party knows the causes and the reason for the present crisis in the APC in Rivers State and I will also state it here.

“The Minister of Transportation made several shocking pronouncements that heralded the root of our present crisis. He publicly declared that Senator Magnus Abe and Dr. Dakuku Peterside were both running for governor, and that he had ordered both of them to stop.

“He said Dr. Peterside had stopped and Senator Abe had not, and that anyone supporting Senator Abe should leave the party immediately.

“He went on to name party leaders sympathetic to Abe and declared that they must leave the party.

“The Minister declared at that meeting that anyone who failed to show absolute loyalty to him personally should receive no benefit or recognition from the party whatsoever, including contracts and patronage.”

The crisis reached degenerated during the party congresses in the state as the both factions held parallel congresses.

