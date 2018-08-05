Senator Akpabio Meets Buhari in London, Sets to Dump PDP for APC

Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is moving opposite direction of the All Progressives Congress Lawmakers and three governors, who left the party in the last two weeks.

Reports indicate Akpabio will cross from PDP to APC next week

APC Newspaper on its Twitter handle announced Saturday night: “We can confirm that, HE, Sen (Dr) Godswill Akpabio is a card carrying member of @OfficialAPCNg effective August 4, 2018. @OfficialPDPNig has lost him. Official Reception in days”.

And APC United Kingdom in another tweet set the date for the defection: “Acting President, @ProfOsinbajo accompanied by Senator (Dr) Ita Enang, and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom to formally receive Senator (Dr.) Godswill Akpabio into APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium on Thursday 9 August, 2018. All lovers of Democracy are cordially invited”.

Akpabio’s political movement appears irreversible as he also visited former the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Lagos home, to seal things up.

Akpabio, two-term governor of oil rich Akwa Ibom state, is at present minority leader of the PDP in the senate.

Analysts said Akpabio’s crossing over to the APC may flip Akwa Ibom to APC in next February election and at least assure President Buhari of capturing 25 per cent of the vote.

“Chief Godswill Obot Akpabio, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West District, and Senate Minority Leader, today in London met with PMB. Guess what the two leaders discussed…,” the tweet said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

