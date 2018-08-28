Senator Jang Declares Interest to Contest for Presidential Seat

Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, on Tuesday, declared his interest in running for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jang, representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, led his supporters to the secretariat of the PDP in Jos, Plateau State capital, to formally intimate them of his interest to join the 2019 presidential race.

No fewer than 15 politicians have signified their intention to contest the presidency of Nigeria in 2019 on the platform of PDP.

Jang served as state Governor from 2007 to 2015. He was later elected Senator in 2015.

Jang, who was also former military Governor of Benue and Gongola states told the crowd that he has what it takes to be the president ”considering his experience in military training, governance, democracy, the legislature and his contribution towards the general development of the nation.”

He said if voted into power, he will make peace and security the priority of his government.

“We will give this nation security results, we will not give excuses or cover up any act of criminality and impunity, whatever the colour and creed of the criminals,” he said, although his tenure as Plateau Governor witnessed some of the worst communal and ethnic violence in the state.

“We will end the cheapening of the lives of Nigerians. Gunmen will be known and traced to their roots, arrested and made to face the law. Nigerians will be proud of their country again.

“Restructuring and reorganising Nigeria to the comfort of all Nigerians is a task I will face with commitment. If we have operated a system for 58 years and Nigerians are asking for a review of the structures, there is no need to delay it further,” he told the gathering.

He vowed to grow the economy.

He said all anti-graft agencies would be strengthened and made to fight corruption ”within the confines of the rule of law and the fight against corruption would be total, balanced, consistent and sustained.”

Jang is currently facing a 12-count charge of diverting N6.3bn while he was in office. He has denied the charges.

He was recently remanded for nine days at the Jos Prison alongside Yusuf Gyang Pam, a cashier at the Office of Secretary to the State Government.

On May 24, Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau State High Court granted them bail.

They were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and slammed with 12 counts bordering on alleged misuse of some special funds released to Plateau State by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The offences were said to have been perpetrated few months to the end of Jang’s tenure as Governor in 2015.

Jang had repeatedly linked his ordeals to his presidential ambition, insisting that charges were politically motivated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

