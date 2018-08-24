Seven Sentenced to Death for Armed Robbery, Murder in Ondo

Seven men have been sentenced to death after they were guilty for armed robbery and murder of a US-based businessman, Banji Adafin.

Passing the judgment on Thursday, an Ondo State High Court in Akure, said the convicts that include Jimoh Sodiq a.k.a Akamo; Blessing Ogunlade, Yomi Balogun a.k.a Regal; Oluwaseun Oluwalola a.k.a Iyan; Akeem Adedayo, Oso John Omoniyi a.k.a Bosco and Sodiq Babatunde, were found guilty of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Adafin was said to be on vacation in Nigerian in July last year when the gunmen gained entrance into his home in Akure, robbed and killed him,

Jimoh Sodiq, who actually shot Adafin to death, was convicted of murder contrary to and punishable under section 316 of the criminal code, cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

The court also sentenced to one-year imprisonment, an accomplice, Damilola Samuel a.k.a Mama, who was the girlfriend of one of the convicts, for allegedly aiding the criminals.

She was said to have helped in disposing the stolen goods and served as the armourer to the gang. She was convicted for accessory after the fact contrary to section 10 of the criminal code, cap 37, laws of Ondo State.

The robbery incident occurred on July 4, 2017, at No. 5 Temidire street, Muyiwa Oni Avenue along Akure\Owo expressway, Akure.

The robbers were said to have killed Adafin in the presence of his wife, before making away with valuables.

The trial judge, Samuel Bola, in his judgment, concluded that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons were culpable in the death of late Banji Adafin.

Bola said the offenders committed the offences in contravention of the Robbery and Firearms Act, laws of the Federation (2004) and the Criminal Code, laws of Ondo state (2006).

