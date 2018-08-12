Son Impregnates Mother to Prove Her Fertility in Benue

In what sounds like a moonlight tale, a 26-year-old son has got his 47-year-old mother pregnant in Benue State.

The news, which took the state by storm, is said to have rocked the woman’s marriage.

The 47-year-old Veronica, said she committed the incestuous act because she claimed, needed to proof her fertility and save her marriage, which unfortunately she has now lost.

The randy son is said to be from a previous marriage to her late husband before she married the second husband, Sebastian.

Veronica from Howe, Ugee council ward was reported to have slept with her son so as to bear children for her second husband, Sebastian Iorshe, 44, from Aliade, all in the same Gwer East Local Government Area of the same state.

Veronica had been married to her second husband for eight years without a child. However she decided to use her son from her previous marriage for a fertility test.

Veronica said she had suggested to her husband that they went for a medical checkup to ascertain who has problem between them, when she could not bear children for him but her husband declined.

This was after the man’s family accused her of using their son’s sweat to train a child from another marriage.

She then decided to test if she is the one with fault. Thus, she came up with a plan and lured her son into sleeping with her.

When she became pregnant, she broke the news to her husband, who promptly denied responsibility for the pregnancy.

The husband claimed that he had not slept with her for a long time and could not have been impregnated her.

The couple decided to visit the hospital where it was discovered that the man is suffering from low sperm count and cannot impregnate a woman.

Veronica later confessed that she actually slept with her son to save the marriage. She lamented that she did it out of love for Sebastian.

The husband has since sent her packing.

She said she will keep the pregnancy since according to her, “it is blood within my blood.”

