Suicide Bombers Kill 5 in Borno

Boko Haram suicide bombers on Sunday night in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, killed five people in attacks.

Witnesses said the five suspected bombers sneaked into town, detonated bombs strapped to their bodies killing the three people and injured three other residents.

Multiple explosions echoed all over Maiduguri at about 7 p.m. causing panic among residents, Sunday.

It was gathered that the multiple blasts came from Kalari, a crowded Maiduguri suburb located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Witnesses said the suicide bombers were five, comprising two males and three teenage girls, who walked to one of the houses near Kalari market and knocked at the gate, pretending to be visitors.

“When the owner of the house opened the gate, the teenage girl detonated the bomb she was wearing in her body but it only killed her and injured three other persons,” said Biliya Kabiru, a resident of Kaleri.

“The other suicide bombers, who were probably scared by the pandemonium generated by the first blast had to quickly detonate their suicide vests, but at various spots where no one was affected but only themselves,” the source added.

The spokesman of the Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello, confirmed the incident.

“It was a sad incident, but we thank God none of the innocent residents lost their lives except the suicide bombers themselves”, he said.

“They were five suicide bombers that invaded Kalari; comprising an old man and a boy of about 12 years old and three teenage girls. But the explosions they caused only injured three persons – two by the walls that the explosion brought down and a woman.In a makeshift house near the attacked spot. All of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Kalari is one of locations within Maiduguri that used to be a den of Boko Haram members.

Recently, 22 Boko Haram suspects were arrested in the area, including eight who confessed to have participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

