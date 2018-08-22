Suspected Kidnappers Kill Cleric, Abduct Wife

The Kaduna Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a clerric, Hosea Akuchi of Nasara Baptist Church at Guguwa community of the state.

The gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, also abducted the victim’s wife, Talatu, after the killing.

The armed men arrived the pastor’s home located in Igabi Local Government Area around 1am Monday. The attackers then forced their way into the apartment of the clergyman and shot him.

They abducted the wife after leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

The police’s spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the unknown armed persons stormed his house in an attempt to kidnap him and maybe there was resistance, so they shot him before taking away his wife.

“Our men (police officers) have already visited the scene and investigation has already commenced on how to rescue the wife. So we are still on it,” he said.

The officer did not mention whether there was ransom demand from the abductors.

Kidnappers have been terrorising Kaduna residents for months despite the government’s effort to tackle the menace.

Last week Sunday, four policemen from the Intelligence Rescue Team unit were shot dead by armed men believed to be kidnappers inside Rigasa forest.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

