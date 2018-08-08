Tinubu Warns NASS Members Planning Impeachment of Buhari to Drop Idea

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged those planning to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari to drop the plans.

He alleged that some members of the National Assembly were behind the plans.

Tinubu, who spoke on Wednesday at the formal defection of ex-Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, at Ikot Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom, however, warned the plotters to forget the idea because it is not “possible for a lizard to wrestle an antelope”.

Meanwhile, Akpabio pledged to take the people of Akwa Ibom state and the South South to the centre for meaningful visibilty, adding that he joined APC because he discovered that President Buhari “is a man of integrity and a nationalist.”

Akpabio said that he decided to join a party to sweep away poverty and impunity, and help salvage the country.

He described what is happening in the country now as a war between progressives and the conservatives.

Tinubu said at the occasion: “We believe in government of the people, for the people and by the people but the conservatives believe in government of sharing.

“We say Nigerian money belongs to Nigerians. We say Nigerians must be given development. We believe in investing in the people.

“But they believe in sharing and looting the money.

“Today we are aspiring in our vision, but the PDP has no vision. They believe in sharing and looting the treasury.”

Nigerians, he said, gave PDP 16 years to rule but the party failed.

“Today, Buhari says we must change; we must account for Nigeria’s money but they are resisting.”

He expressed happiness that Akwa Ibom had embraced the change of Buhari.

With the present posture of the state, it “shall sweep the evil out with the broom”.

Quoting from the Bible, Tinubu, a Muslim said: “The people in the city shall be swept away with brooms.”

He praised the wife of Akpabio, Ekaete, for her resilience and steadfastness in her support for her husband.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who represented Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, told the people of Buhari’s love for them.

He said that the facts on ground support the agitation for the return of Buhari in 2019.

He explained that of the 36 Ministers, 18 were Muslims and 18 Christians with the Christians holding many important positions.

Mustapha, a Christian, explained that Vice President Osinbajo is a pastor. He named other key members of the government who are Christians to include Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria; Ministers of Finance, Petroleum, National Planning; as well as the party’s national Chairman.

He said that Buhari was the only candidate who could generate 10 million votes unlike others that could not boast of 800 votes.

No fewer than 30 APC senators and members of National Working Committee (NWC) were on hand to receive the ex-Senate minority leader.

The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who introduced his colleagues, spoke on Akpabio whom he described as a nationalist and patriot who believes in Nigeria’s unity.

He said: “This defection surpasses all other defections.

“This is a defection that has shaken the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“They followed Akpabio everywhere to prevent him from defecting but he ignored them.”

He said Akpabio is a nationalist who believes in the administration of President Buhari.

The crowd that witnessed the defection at Ikot Ekpene township stadium on Wednesday was huge.

The National Women Leader of APC, Salamatu Umar, described the crowd as unprecedented.

“Nigerian women are proud of Akpabio,” she said.

She praised Akpabio for the transformation that has taken place in Akwa Ibom.

Akpabio told the huge crowd that he decided to join APC because he discovered that President Buhari “is a man of integrity and a nationalist.”

Akpabio said that he decided to join a party that would sweep away poverty and impunity.

He said that he joined APC to help salvage the country.

“The country is at war and all the hands must be on deck to salvage the situation and not to aggravate it.

“As keepers of national emergency, everyone should put heads together. I decided to join to emancipate the people and provide succour for the people.”

He said that the PDP of today has no vision and the leadership is replete with arrogance.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Nsima Ekere, said that change had come to Akwa Ibom and SouthSouth.

He said that Akwa Ibom has joined the progressive states because the people were dissatisfied with the long misrule of the PDP.

He said that Akpabio built the people and provided them with infrastructure but the present PDP government in the state was a failure.

Ekere said that the people have agreed to re-elect Buhari in 2019.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

