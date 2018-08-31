Breaking News

Troops Kill Scores of Boko Haram Insurgents in Gun Dwell

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nigerian Army said on Friday that it had killed scores of Boko Haram insurgents and recovered weapons n Borno.
It said troops encountered the insurgents at Zari village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno on Friday.
Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.
Nwachukwu said the insurgents were repelled by the troops of 2 Division Task Force Battalion deployed in the area.
He said that the insurgents were on rampage, looting the community and extorting money from the people but met with a fierce resistance by the Land troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who were closely supported from the air by troops of the Air Task Force.
He said that during the fire fight, overwhelming volume of fire was unleashed on the insurgents from both the air and ground troops, neutralising several of them and their weapons.
The Spokesman said that the village and the surrounding communities had been stabilised and normalcy restored.
He also said that the land troops had been reinforced to conduct more robust fighting patrol in the general area.
“The people of Guzamala and Mobar communities and indeed the entire good people of Borno are urged to remain calm, resilient and supportive of Operation Lafiya Dole troops as they relentlessly fight terrorism and insurgency in the North- -East,” Nwachukwu said

Author: News Editor

6842 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Five Child Traffickers Arrested in Anambra
by
FG Will Never Support Illegal Migration – Buhari
by
APC Changes Gear, It’s Direct Primary for All Elections

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »