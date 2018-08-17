Two Feared Killed, 20 Trapped Under Collapsed Four-storey Building in Abuja

No fewer than 20 people are trapped beneath the rubble of a four-storey building which collapsed around 1.30pm in the Jabi area of Abuja, while two persons are feared to have been killed.

The building which was under construction when it collapsed had over 25 people inside.

Rescue officials were said to have rescued about six persons while a corpse has been evacuated.

However, the heavy rain has also hampered rescue operations.

The four-storey building was said to have suddenly collapsed.

The building is situated within the Jabi/Utako motor park, opposite Panda Shopping Mall, close to Sigma Estate in Abuja.

It was gathered that the building was affected by vibration and shrapnels during Boko Haram’s bombing of nearby Thisday Newspapers office in 2012 and scores of its window glasses remained shattered .

Offcials from the Federal Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other responders were busy with the search and rescue operation at the scene on Friday evening.

The usual busy busy traffic around the area was turned into a serious traffic jam because of the situation and the heavy downpour while people driving through Utako to Jabi/Life Camp were particularly affected.

The cause of the building collapse is yet to be established.

