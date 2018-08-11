Two People Killed During Kogi Bye-election

Vote buying and violence characterised Kogi bye-election, which took place in the state on Saturday.

This is as two persons lost their lives during the bye-election for the Lokoja/Kogi federal Constituency.

The bye-election which started peacefully, with impressive turnout of voters, later became characterised by vote-buying and violence, including ballot box-snatching.

The bye-election was to fill the vacant Lokoja /Kogi seat in House of Representatives.

Spokesman of the command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the deaths to newsmen in Lokoja, said that two people were killed during the election.

He said that one of the victims, who he identified as Yadau Umoru was killed at Ugwan Pawa polling unit, in front of Maigari palace while attempting to snatch a ballot box.

According to him, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

An unidentified man had earlier in the day been killed by a mob at the polling unit located by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s office in Lokoja, while also attempting to snatch a ballot box. Aya had told newsmen that the identity of the unfortunate man was unknown.

It was gathered that the deceased was about snatching a ballot box at the NEPA area voting unit when he was wrestled to the ground by other electorates.

Eyewitness account had it that the suspected thug stabbed a voter who tried to prevent him from snatching the ballot box, while others swooped on him and stabbed him in the neck and he gave up the ghost before help could reach him.

