Victor Moses Says He Is No Longer Available for Super Eagles Matches

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses, has announced his retirement from international football.
That is to say he would no longer be available for selection for national assignment involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Moses made the announcement on his Instagram page, Wednesday.
He went on to reveal the reasons for his retirement: “However I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish.”

