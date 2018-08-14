Why I Rejected Offer to Contest Senatorial Seat Under APC – Makarfi

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said that he rejected the offer of the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest a senatorial seat on the party’s platform when he was approached.

This is as he said the APC is a concoction that is not good for any ailment.

Makarfi, who was in Benin on Monday as part of campaign for the PDP presidential ticket, explained why he rejected an offer made to him by the APC chieftains in Kaduna, to run for Senate on the platform of the party. He said he did not believe in the ideas of the party and for the overall interest of the PDP.

He said: “APC is a concoction, that is not good for any ailment. I was offered senatorial seat by APC in Kaduna but i rejected it because of the overall interest of our party.

“I have worked for the party (PDP), and the party is bigger than any individual. I never left the party as I believe every good gift is from God. I opposed giving the chairmanship to Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff at the time.

“I am happy that I was available to rescue the party. I did not suddenly decide to run for presidency, but has always been my interest. The presidency is not about money. PDP, needs a good product, and if it does pick a good one, Nigerians will rally round such a product.

“I could not have excelled as caretaker chairman without the support of all party members. I do not believe that for the role I played, I should be the sole candidate of the party for the presidency.

“I am going round the country by road to see the nation’s problems and to have first hand information rather than flying.”

Earlier, the Senator representing Edo South at the National Assembly, Matthew Urhoghide, noted that Makarfi as National Chairman the PDP steered the party out of the stormy waters during its turbulent period that lasted over two years.

In his remark, the State Chairman of the PDP, Dan Orbih, assured that members of the party in the state would give a level-playing ground to all aspirants.

