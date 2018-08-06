Wife Stabs Husband to Death Over Suspicion of Infidelity

A 23-year-old housewife, Damilola Ayeni, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 36-year-old husband and father of two children, Olumide, to death.

The incident happened at their house on Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island Saturday morming.

The stabbing occurred during a disagreement between the couple after the man was said to have come late from a party.

According to the father of the deceased, Sunday Ayeni, who reported the case to the police, said his son was murdered by the wife over suspicion of infidelity.

He said: “My son and I work at the Lagos Island General Hospital. While I work as a security guard, he worked in the pharmacy department. They got married at the Ikoyi registry.

“They had issues many times and my son reported her to me. I told them to go their separate ways, but people said I should not come between them.

“On Friday, after my son and I closed from work in the evening, he went for a party. Around that time, he called his wife on the telephone and they spoke.

“When he returned home that night, his wife waited for him at the door and stopped him from entering. She said she heard the voice of a woman in the background when they spoke on the telephone and accused him of infidelity. That was how she stabbed him in the chest and killed him. There was no struggle between them. Their two children were taken away by the wife’s mother. She has a three-month-old baby.”

However, the suspect, according to a police source, claimed she acted in self defence.

The source claimed that: “The woman said the deceased called her mobile phone sometime in the evening, but she missed the call. When he came back home around 1am on Saturday, he queried her whereabouts when he called her phone. He accused her of infidelity and charged at her with a knife. She then picked the kitchen knife and stabbed him in self-defence.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, was saddened by the rise in spousal killings.

Oti said: “Early Saturday morning, the police got a report that a woman, Damilola Ayeni, stabbed her husband, Olumide Ayeni, with a knife on the left side of the chest. The victim was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital where he died.

“The CP advises couples to resolve their matrimonial disputes amicably without resorting to violence which may ultimately lead to the death of either of them.”

The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos.

