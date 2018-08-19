Yinka Afeyele Laments Demolition of Music House

The Oyo State Government on Sunday demolished Music House, the structure owned by popular musician, Yinka Ayefele, and which houses his Fresh FM Station.

The state government had marked the structure located on the Challenge-Toll Gate road for demolition for allegedly contravening the state ’s planning laws.

Ayefele had approached an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan seeking to stop the planned demolition.

Ayefele’s counsel, Olayinka Bolanle, in an exparte motion, filed before the court, sought for an order of the court restraining the state government from demolishing the property pending the determination of the suit.

The Music House had the musician’s popular radio station, Fresh FM.

The Music House is said to be valued at N800 million.

Reacting to the demolition exercise Sunday morning, Ayefele took to his Facebook page, lamenting Oyo government did it at last, saying “God help”

In a terse message, the musician who arrived the scene of the demolition shortly after the exercise began, wrote: “Oyo state government did at last……my pains my sweat ….So help me God.”

The location of the building has generated controversies in recent weeks, with the Oyo State Government alleging that it contravenes urban and physical planning laws of the state.

The government said the building violated the originally approved building plan because it is “structurally defective (and) poses danger or constitutes a nuisance to the occupier or the general public.

Toye Arulogun, Oyo State Commissioner for Information, said the state government had also received petitions detailing about three accidents that took place around the building.

The government had served the management of the building a notice of demolition which expired August 15.

The Oyo State Government is yet to comment on the incident as at press time Sunday morning.

