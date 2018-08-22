Youths Attack Governor Obaseki with ‘Pure Water’ Sachet

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki was attacked by some youths at Irrua, Edo Central.

The youths have reportedly attacked the convoy of the Governor in the Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have happened when Obaseki had gone to consult with leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo Central Senatorial District.

The meeting was said to be connected to the party’s forthcoming primaries for the 2019 general elections.

There had been speculation that the Governor was advocating the adoption of a consensus arrangement for the primaries as against the direct primaries preferred by some party members in the area to pick the flag bearers.

It was gathered that the angry youths stormed the venue of the meeting and accused the governor of discriminating against the district in the political affairs of the state.

They were said to have pelted the Governor’s convoy with sachets of water, before the intervention of some security operatives in the are

A source at the Edo State Government House, however, said the governor left the scene unhurt.

“The Governor is hale and hearty,” the source said on Tuesday.

The Edo State Chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, who is the area, confirmed the attack, adding that the perpetrators had no connection with the APC.

Ojezua also noted that the incident was under investigation.

He said, “We are investigating the incident. I really do not know the motive behind it but I can only tell you that those who did it are not APC youths.

“They wore the paraphernalia of the Esan Youth Movement. They invaded the arena to do what they did; I think it was more of personal agenda than political agenda.”

While dismissing the speculation that Obaseki and the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had disagreed over the method to adopt for the primaries, Ojezua said the party’s candidates would only emerge through direct primaries, if the option of a consensus failed.

He said: “There is no truth at all (in the disagreement) because either process is recognised by our constitution. We, in Edo State, have always had our preference for a consensus (arrangement).

“We will only go for direct primaries, if we fail to achieve a consensus.”

