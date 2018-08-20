Breaking News

Youths Receive Akpabio After Burying Grand Mum in Enugu

Senator Godswill Akpabio addressing a large crowd of youths at Ikot Ekpene plaza who turned out to receive him on his return from Enugu where he had gone to bury his grand mother-in-law. It turned out to be a political rally.
The youths defied the rain to identify with their leader

