Senator Godswill Akpabio addressing a large crowd of youths at Ikot Ekpene plaza who turned out to receive him on his return from Enugu where he had gone to bury his grand mother-in-law. It turned out to be a political rally.
The youths defied the rain to identify with their leader
Youths Receive Akpabio After Burying Grand Mum in Enugu
