Youths Set Magistrate’s Court Ablaze in Imo

A Magistrates’ Court in Olru, Imo State, has been reportedly set ablaze by youths, Wednesday morning.

No fewer than 15 youths reportedly set the court building on fire.

The fire was said to have destroyed all the documents in the court before it could be put out.

The Magistrates’ Court is on the premises of Orlu High court.

No reason or explanation has given for the youths’ action.

A staff of the Court who preferred not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, told journalists that the hoodlums fled after setting a session of the Court ablaze .

He said that the security men attached to the Court premises were attracted by the inferno but could not get there before the attackers escaped in a waiting vehicle.

The source disclosed further that there was no premidated reason for the attack, adding that nobody was in Court when the hoodlums struck.

According to him, “this Court treats cases like every other Court. There is no development in the past suggesting the attack. Police investigation will reveal the reason for the arson.”

The Police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident, said that it was a case of suspected arson.

Enwerem said that the Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, had mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the matter.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

