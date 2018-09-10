10 Arrested in Lagos over Death of Police Sergeant

Lagos police command said on Wednesday said that it has arrested 10 persons, including two native doctors, responsible for the death of a police sergeant in Ogba area of the state, last week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said its preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are cultists.

An angry mob on August 30 lynched Collins Esiabor, over the death of a youth in the area.

The suspects arrested by the police include Adewunmi Suleiman, Olorunda Michael, Omoba Idowu, Olarewaju Hammed, Ransom Adewuye, Ayo Adeyanju, Anu Akinola and Paul Akanbi.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspects are cultists as attested to by one of them, Ayo Adeyanju, who conveyed the corpse of their late member to the burial site,” the police said in the statement issued by Imohimi Edgal, the State Police Commissioner.

“On their way, they decided to avenge the death of the deceased on the police patrol team even though it is clear that the police had no physical contact whatsoever with the deceased.

“According to the suspects, the deceased sighted policemen within his vicinity and attempted to scale a fence believing they (police) were after him. Unfortunately, he put the wrong foot forward and fatally injured himself, which in turn led to his death.”

The police also said that two native doctors, Babatunde Rufai, 82, and Ariyo Elegbede, 52, had been arrested after they were named as accomplices.

The police said it recovered one dane gun and assorted charms from the suspects.

“Investigation into the case is ongoing with a view to arresting other fleeing suspects and those so far arrested will be charged to court accordingly,” Edgal said.

