2019: Group Warns Oshiomhole Against Imposition of Senatorial Candidate on Edo South

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has been asked to stay clear of the internal political affairs and decision-making process of the party in Edo South Senatorial District.

The group warned that he risk losing respect for him, which the district has over the years given him.

The warning was given on Sunday in Benin, by a group, Coalition of Benin Young Leaders, in a statement it issued and signed by one Frank Edoiyuma Ighodaro.

The group which cuts across the seven local government areas​ of Edo south, expressed displeasure and anger over what it described as Oshiomhole’s continuous dictates and imposition of unwanted persons as candidates to represent Edo South Senatorial District in political and national appointments in Nigeria.

This is even as it advised Oshiomhole to imbibe the non interference policy of the immediate past National Chairman party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who neither dictated nor interfered in the political affairs of Edo State.

It said that the brotherly advice became imperative against the back drop of Oshiomhole’s “continuous over-bearing influence and the clandestine manipulation of Edo South political affairs which is the inalienable rights and sole responsibility of the Binis.

“This ungodly interference into the political affairs of the indigenous people of Benin kingdom will not be tolerated any more by the younger generation and future leaders from Edo south.

“The Coalition is vehemently against the plans by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to intimidate and frustrate other Benin aspirants vying for the senatorial slot in Edo south, in favour of his loyal political boy and Personal Assistant, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, a.k.a. Igodomigodo, to the detriment of other qualified and more credible Bini sons and daughters.

“The Coalition is asking the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to stop usurping the roles and powers of the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki in the affairs of Edo State Government and Political Leadership.

“Comrade Oshiomhole should realise that the Binis sponsored his ascension to political power while he paid them with ingratitude. He later labelled them political godfather to hang them.

“But it’s disheartening to watch the same Oshiomhole now assuming the role of Edo political godfather in connivance with some Edo south ‘poli-trick-sians’, who have outlived their usefulness.

“The Coalition of Benin Young Leaders therefore called on all Bini people with impeccable credentials to come forward to contest for the various political positions available to Edo South Senatorial District, as nothing short of the best candidates would be acceptable to the Kingdom in the new dispensation.”

The group enjoined all citizens of Bini Nation not to become subservient to those it described as unfriendly friends and hypocrites who have over the years used the greedy Benin politicians to deprive and relegate Edo South Senatorial District to the state of playing second fiddle with their vast electoral population.

“It should be noted that a non Benin person will not want the best candidates to represent Edo south, to their own advantage. Please contribute and invest on the Benin legacy and the future of the young generation,” the statement added.

