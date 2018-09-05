2019: Pro-Buhari Group Buys N45m APC Presidential Form for Buhari

A pro-Buhari group, Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) on Wednesday said it has coughed out N45m to buy expression of interest form for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second tenure in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmed said the group paid the N45m required to buy the presidential form of the APC,

The group’s action comes barely 24-hours after the formal announcement of dates for the APC primaries and fees for forms for various political positions by the governing party.

The cheque was received by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in Abuja.

Ahmed, the President’s assistant on new media announced the action and shared pictures of the ceremony on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “While president Buhari is far in China, a group of good Nigerians bought expression of interest form and nomination form for him.”

Buhari is still in China on an official visit.

He is expected to emerge the candidate of the APC for next year’s presidential election as he faces no major opposition within the party.

The group that bought the form, led by Sunusi Musa, its national coordinator, also spoke on its actions.

The group said its members across states decided to pull their resources together to do this for the president.

“We have decided to pull our meager resources together and purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for President Buhari as he presents himself to our party members to be chosen as its candidate the 2019 general election.

“Our members from the various villages, local governments and state have contributed to making this happen. It is my singular honour and rare privilege to present to you a cheque of N45 million as payment for the expression of interest and nomination forms for President Muhammadu Buhari,” Musa told the party chairman.

The group said it believes in the President who declared his interest to run for a second term some months ago because he has both in words and in action worked to lay a foundation for a greater and a prosperous nation.

