After 3 Days in Kidnappers’ Den, Edo APC LG Chairman Freed

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Henry Ashofor, Wednesday breathed the air of freedom from his abductors.

This is after spending three nights in captivity of his abductors.

He was released on Tuesday evening after an undisclosed sum was paid as ransom.

Rcall, the Chairman, who was kidnapped over the weekend, was coming from Ibillo area in Akoko Edo Local Government Area when he was seized by gun wielding men, who initially demanded for a ransom of N20m.

It was gathered that few hour before he was released, the principal of Okpameri Grammar School, Ibillo, identified as Raphael Olorunda, also escaped being kidnapped at the same spot where Ashofor and his aide were picked.

He however escaped, but with serious head injuries, as he abandoned his car.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the local government area, Don Umoru, has instructed the Head of Department of Works/Environment of the Council, to start palliative work on the Igarra/Ibillo Federal road as a way of checking the alarming rate of kidnapping on the road that has become a safe haven for kidnappers and armed robbers

Umoru said it is becoming worrisome “with almost the daily activities of kidnappers and armed robbers on that road which is nearly not safe for Akoko Edo residents to go about their daily activities.

“Two persons were abducted in a space of one week and one of the victims happened to be our party chairman Hon. Ashofor Henry Dare. Another person also escaped been kidnapped yesterday at the same spot,” Umoru said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

