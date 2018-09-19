Adeleke Has WAEC Certificate, Court Says

An FCT High Court in Bwari, Abuja, Tuesday, confirmed that Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke sat for the May/June examination of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 1981.

The council in an affidavit deposed to by one Osindeinde Adewunmi and filed at the registry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court confirmed that Adeleke sat for the Senior Secondary School exams in May/ June 1981.

The confirmation was contained in a four paragraph affidavit filed on Wednesday in compliance with the order of Justice Oathman Musa requesting the examination body to confirm whether the governorship candidate sat for the 1981 exams.

Justice Musa, had on September 11 directed that WAEC should depose an affidavit, to either deny or confirm that Adeleke who is currently representing Osun West Senatorial District, sat for the Exams the Council conducted at Ede Muslim High School in Ede, Osun State, in 1981.

It equally said the examination body should file the ledger containing results of Ademola and his mates with whom he sat for the examinations, as well the verifying affidavit, within five days of being served with the enrolled order dated September 11.

WAEC however in the sworn affidavit confirmed that, Adeleke with centre number 19645 and candidate number 149 indeed sat for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in May/June 1981 conducted by the council at Ede Muslim School situate at P.O. Box 6 Yidi Road, Ede, State of Osun.

…Details later

