Aftermath Attack on Clark, IG Disbands STS

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, has disbanded the police Special Tactical Squad (STS).

The police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh disclosed this in a statement Friday, which ostensibly is a backlash of the raid on the home of Chief Edwin Clark.

All personnel hitherto attached to the STS have now been collapsed into the police’s investigation units at different departments and formations, the statement said.

“Tactical operations and statutory core police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad (STS) were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units.”

The disbandment, which takes immediate effect, comes three days after Mr Clark’s home in the exquisite Asokoro neighbourhood was raided by police officers. The police said the officers did not secure appropriate clearance before proceeding on the raid, an approach which the IG considered “illegal and unauthorised”.

Three of the four officers who participated in the controversial search were summarily sacked Thursday. The fourth officer, an assistant superintendent of police, has been suspended as investigation into his role is being thoroughly conducted, police said.

Idris also sent senior police officers, including a Deputy Inspector General, to apologise to Chief Clark, an elder statesman perhaps more prominent for his Niger-Delta advocacy in recent years.

