AGF Inaugurates 17-member Anti-corruption Monitoring Committee

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Monday inaugurated a 17-member monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

The National Anti-corruption Strategy was validated on April 27, 2017 and an action plan was developed, validated and adopted by relevant stakeholders on the 26th of this year.

Speaking shortly before inaugurating the committee, the AGF said the monitoring of the National Anti-corruption Strategy implementation will be achieved at three levels and that its annual review report shall be submitted to the secretariat of the National Anti-corruption Strategy in the office of the AGF, which shall be transmitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) not latter than March 31, in respect of activities of the preceding year.

The report, the AGF said shall include assessments of the level of implementation and challenges and make recommendations as well.

He said the mandate of the committee, whose members are drawn from different sectors, was to ensure that the national anti-corruption strategy is delivered to the Nigerian citizens.

According to him, the Strategy comprises of five pillars namely: prevention, public engagement, ethical re-orientation, enforcement and sanction as well as recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

He said that the Strategy’s 2017 to 2021 action plan, and the monitoring and evaluation working tools are documents which will serve as a guideline for the committee and how best to actualise the full implementation of the National Anti-corruption Strategy.

Malami said the monitoring of the national anti-corruption strategy implementation was to be achieved at three levels, which included monthly reporting and quarterly self-assessments within anti-corruption, law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Another level, he said, was the annual review of the progress of the implementation, annual review and reporting by the national anti-corruption strategy monitoring and evaluation committee.

The AGF said the review would be based on quarterly statistics sent by anti-corruption, law enforcement and regulatory agencies to the National Bureau of Statistics, using a national anti-corruption data reporting template.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the National Anti-corruption Strategy is fully implemented”, he said and solicited the cooperation of all members of the committee.

Members of the committee are drawn from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Bureau of Public Procurement, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Other members are the Bureau for Public Service Reforms, Public Complaints Commission, Ministries of Information, Communication Technology and the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation among others.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

