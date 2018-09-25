Aggrieved Delta APC Member Asks Court to Order Disqualification of Omo-Agege

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orakata Oviri, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, urging it to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to accept the nomination of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as candidate in the 2019 Delta Senatorial District.

Oviri is asking the court to disqualify Omo-Agege on grounds that he had his call to bar license in the US suspended and barred as a result of his conviction in California in the United States of America.

The APC and INEC are the first and second defendants in the Originating Summons dated and filed September 24, 2018, .

Oviri, an aggrieved member of the party in Delta State Tuesday, asked the APC not to field him as a candidate to run for the office of senatorial election.

The plaintiff, in addition, is asking the court for another order restraining his party, the APC from clearing and fielding Omo-Agege as candidate on the grounds that he is not qualified and fit to run for the office of Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State on the platform of the APC

The plaintiff in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1046/2018, and filed by his lawyer Oghenevo Otemu, is asking the court to determine: “Whether the first defendant can validly clear Senator Ovie Omo Agege to contest the primary elections on the platform of the first defendant for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Represent Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State.

“Whether the 2nd Defendant can accept the nomination of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to run for the 2019 general election for office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Represent Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State under the platform of the first defendant”.

If the answers to the above questions are answered in the negative, the Plaintiff therefore prays the court for the following orders:

“A declaration that the 1st Defendant cannot validly clear Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as aspirant to contest the primary elections under the platform of the first defendant to run for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Represent Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the first defendant from clearing and fielding Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as candidate to run for the 2019 general election for office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Represent Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State under the platform of the first defendant.

The originating summons which was supported by a 4 paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Summaiyya Mohammed, averred that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is also known as Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege was called to the State Bar of California United State of America but had his license suspended and barred as a result of his conviction in the California in the United State of America.

“That the status of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege also known as Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege’s license is contained in the following website htt ://members.ca|bar.ca.oov/fal/Lioensee/Detail/162185.

The deponent added that a copy of the internet print out of the Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege’s license status and the certificate of compliance in line with Section 84 of the Evidence Act are attached and marked as exhibit C, D respectively.

Mohammed insisted that Omo-Agege is not qualified and fit to run or contest for the office of Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State under the platform of the first defendant

“That Senator Ovie Omo-Agege also known as Augustine Ovie OmoAgege is not qualified to be cleared by the first defendant and accepted by the second defendant to run as aspirant and candidate for the office of senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State under the platform of the first defendant.”

No date has been fixed for hearing of the case.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

