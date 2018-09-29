Breaking News

Aisha Alhassan Dumps APC for UDP

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, who resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government earlier on Saturday, has announced her joining the United Democratic Party (UDP).
She also earlier said she had left the All Progressives Congress (APC), over refusal of the national leadership of the party to allow her contest governorship primary
Alhassan, late Saturday, said she has officially joined the UDP.
She made this known via her official tweeter handle, @SenAishaAlhassn.
Recall that Mama Taraba was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC, over alleged anti party.
Alhassan had last year endorsed the presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
She had said she would vote for Atiku in the 2019 presidential election, if asked to choose between him and Buhari. She said Atiku was her mentor.
She tweeted late Saturday: “I have officially JOINED my next POLITICAL PARTY with 7 state Assembly Members, all @APCNigeria executives from 169 wards of Taraba State. All 16 local Government exco’s of APC All states executives of APC, we are now in UDP”‘

