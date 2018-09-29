Aisha Alhassan Resigns As Women Affairs Minister

Two days after the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), screened her out of Taraba governorship primary, Aisha Alhassan, otherwise known as Mama Taraba, has tendered her resignation letter as Minister of Women Affairs.

She was denied access to the party’s governorship primary on grounds of double loyalty.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole Friday while giving reasons for screening out of the contest, said: “As for the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, she has issues that have to do with party loyalty.

“Our constitution is clear and it dictates that to contest elections or even hold office in the APC, you must be loyal to the party in every material concern.

“From all she had said in the past and even her comments and general attitude during the screening, the NWC reviewed everything taken together and we arrived at the conclusion that she does not possess the level of loyalty that the APC requires for her to contest elections on our platform.”

In the resignation letter, dated September 29 and addressed to the President, Alhassan decried her disqualification from contesting for the APC’ governorship ticket in Taraba State, saying the action constituted a grave injustice against her since she paid to purchase the form and had been a loyal member of the party since 2014.

She said she decided to resign from the cabinet because the APC has effectively disqualified her from being a Minister of the party does not find her fit to be a governorship candidate.

Alhassan’s tenure as minister has been blighted since she publicly disclosed her allegiance to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2017.

While there is still no official statement from the presidency on the latest development, a Presidency source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, confirmed it.

He simply said, “It is true.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

