Senator Godswill Akpabio, his wife Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, his wife, Cheif (Mrs) Eseabasi Nsima Ekere and host of other APC leaders in Akwa Ibom State at the APC commemorative church service marking the creation of Akwa Ibom State and Special Prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari at New Birth Bible Church, Osongama Estate,Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

