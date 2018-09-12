Akwa Ibom 2019: Etiebet, Akpabio, State APC Leaders Endorse NDDC MD, Ekere’s Candidacy for Guber Run

The governorship ambition of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, to govern Akwa Ibom State in 2019 has gathered momentum as the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state have endorsed his candidacy.

The APC leaders, led by Don Etiebet, a former Minister of Petroleum, during a rally on Tuesday in Eket presented Ekere with the party governorship form which he said was bought by him (Etiebet) and other leaders of the party in the state.

The rally was organised by the APC in Eket Senatorial District to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari’s ambition to run for a second term in office. It was also to officially receive Ekere by the party in the district.

The party leaders who witnessed the presentation of the form to Ekere were Senator Godswill Akpabio, Umana Umana, the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority; and Senator Nelson Effiong.

“All of us from the three senatorial districts in Akwa Ibom State bought the form for Nsima Ekere, and we are asking him to run for governor in 2019,” said Etiebet who is the Chairman of the APC caucus in the state.

Akpabio, a former Governor of the state, said his District, Akwa Ibom North West, has already endorsed Ekere for the election.

Ekere, while receiving the form, said he was surprised by the decision of the party leaders.

“I was told that this was going to be a reception, I am surprised that the elders of the party ambushed me,” he said.

He thanked the party leaders and the people of the Eket Senatorial District for the “love” they have shown him.

The NDDC chief told the crowd at the rally, “When they want to run, get them to run on the basis of performance. We are here in this primary school because the (Eket) stadium has been under renovation. Do you need three years to renovate a stadium?”

The Akwa Ibom State government is currently renovating the mini-stadium in Eket.

“Here in Eket, there is no road, except the NDDC roads. This Governor must stop deceiving Akwa Ibom people.

“Weep no more. Go and get your PVC. That’s your power, that’s your strength,” Ekere said.

Ekere said he would stay for only one term in office if elected governor

Mrs Eme Ekaette, a former Senator and wife of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ufot Ekaette, who spoke at the rally, formerly announced her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

Mrs Ekaette, who is from Onna, where Governor Emmanuel comes from, formally announced her defection from the PDP to the APC.

The former Deputy Governor of the state, Valerie Ebe, was also at the rally.

