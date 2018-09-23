Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Alexander Povetkin in Seventh Round

World Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the seventh round of their world title fight.

Povetkin didn’t have it his own way but Joshua was just too powerful. Alexander Povetkin was stopped for the first time in his career.

Joshua retained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles after round seven stoppage knockout.

Referee Steve Gray had dived in, Joshua was in the middle of another onslaught and Povetkin ended the fight on the canvas, but it was already over.

