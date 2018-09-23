Breaking News

Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Alexander Povetkin in Seventh Round

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

World Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the seventh round of their world title fight.
Povetkin didn’t have it his own way but Joshua was just too powerful. Alexander Povetkin was stopped for the first time in his career.
Joshua retained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles after round seven stoppage knockout.
Referee Steve Gray had dived in, Joshua was in the middle of another onslaught and Povetkin ended the fight on the canvas, but it was already over.

Author: News Editor

7020 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Obaseki Pleas for Presidential Pardon for Late Bendel Gov. Ambrose Alli
by
No Minister, Political Office Can’t Serve for Compulsory National Service, NYSC Tells Shittu
by
Edo Volunteer Worker Arrested over Death of Middle-aged Woman

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2018
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »