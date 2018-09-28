APC Disqualifies Shittu, Alhassan from Oyo, Taraba Governorship Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has disqualified the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu and Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Jummai Alhassan, from contesting Saturday’s Oyo and Taraba States APC governorship primaries.

Shittu was disqualified for failing to participate in the mandatory one year National Youth Service scheme at the time he graduated from the university.

He was 25 years old at the time and was eligible to participate.

Shittu was said to have dodged the NYSC and he has been brazenly defending justifying his action.

Skipping the NYSC carries a prison penalty.

Shittu’s disqualification leaves the coast clear to seven other aspirants in the state, who include, Niyi Akintola (SAN), H.E. Christopher Alao Akala, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, PhD, Dr. Owolabi Babalola, Dr. Azeez Popoola Adeduntun and Adebayo Adekola Adelabu.

However, no reason was given in last night’s statement by the APC NWC for Alhassan’s disqualification.

Eleven aspirants were cleared to contest in Taraba State.

Other Ministers cleared for the governorship primaries ar Usani Uguru Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta; Mansu Ali, Minister of Defence and Mustapha Shehu, Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing.

Usani wants to be governor in Cross River, Ali in Zamfara and Mr Shehu in Borno State.

