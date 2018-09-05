Archbishop Benson Idahosa Deserves National Posthumous Award, CGM Tells FG

The leadership of the Church of God Mission (CGM) International, has said that the late founder of the Church, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, deserves a national posthumous award in recognition of his numerous contributions to the social-economic development of the country.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee of Church’s 50-year anniversary, Prof. John Okhuoya, made the assertion on Wednesday in Benin, while briefing newsmen on the preparation for the event which will be held on Saturday, 15 September, 2018.

This even as Vice President, Professor Yemi Oshinbajo, is expected to deliver the Golden Jubilee lecture titled “The Christian, Politics and Nation Building.”

Prof. Okhuoya said if a day could be set aside to honour the late Martin Luther King in the United States, the church also hope that one day, the federal government will also set aside a day to honour the late Archbishop who has done the country proud internationally and locally.

He said the church will keep reminding those in the corridors of power to do the needful by rewarding​ those who have contributed immensely to the growth and survival of the country.

“How can we quantify what he did to this nation. We are passionate about it. We feel that Papa has not been properly honoured; not even one university even if it is posthumous.

“Papa deserves a national honour, papa deserves a recognition. We have approached some persons and it appears that our efforts will not be in vain. Let those in the corridors of powers do something to honour this man.

“This medium is to provoke people to know that there is something that can be done. We are not relenting. We will keep pushing the matter until papa is given the right place of honour in this country,” he said.

