Armed Robbers Storm Bank, Kill 2 in Ekiti

A gang of bandits stormed a bank at Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, late on Wednesday.

The robbers were said to have killed two persons in the process, while inflicting various degrees of injury on others.

The state police command which confirmed the incident on Thursday added that the command had beefed up security in and around all the banks in the state, as the year’s activities were drawing near.

Those who were killed in the incident that occurred at a first generation bank in the town had been identified as a bank official and a private security guard.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Caleb Ikechukwu, said his men had launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

Ikechukwu added that the command had also deployed more of its men in banks to curtail such incidents in the future.

Ikechukwu, however, did not confirm if the robbers made away with any cash from the bank.

He only confirmed that there was an exchange of fire between his men and the bandits.

He said that the attack from the men from the command forced the robbers to flee the scene upon realising that the police were closing in on them.

The guard, who was shot in the head, died within the premises of the bank, while the injured staff died in the hospital.

The PPRO disclosed that the robbers had planned on escaping through Ilawe-Igede road, but later drove into the bush and escaped into the thick forest between the two towns.

He said the expansive forest had already been rounded up by the police and that his men are combing the bush in search of the robbers.

“The robbers would have done more havoc than they did, but for the prompt action taken by our men.

“There was exchange of gunshots between the bandits and our personnel. They tried their best to manage the situation

“It is true that two persons were killed during the bank operation The operation was regrettable and the death of the two persons was painful.

“The command is stepping up its intelligence gathering skill and operation. As a temporary measure, we are going to deploy more men in banks to make the place safe for staff and customers

“If you are on ground in Igede now, more men have been deployed, particularly the mobile police unit. We are doing same across the state

“As we speak, our Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and State Intelligence Investigation Department (SIID) have drafted their men for intelligence gathering, while mobile policemen are on road and other critical areas,” he said.

Ikechukwu, however, urged members of the public to go about their normal businesses, assuring that the police are on top of the situation.

