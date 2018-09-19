Army Neutralises 5 Boko Haram Insurgents, Recovers Weapons in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had neutralised five Boko Haram insurgents in separate operations in Bama Local Government Areas (LGA) of Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said the insurgents were eliminated in Kote and Bula Dadobe communities in the LGA.

Chukwu said joint operations, titled “Operation RAINBOW 15” which was conducted between Saturday Sept. 15 and Sunday Sept. 16, came on the heels of the discovery of makeshift bases, established by the terrorists in Yabiri Kote and Bula Dadode from where they launched attacks on villages in Cameroon and Nigeria.

He added that items recovered from the terrorists included 3 AK 47 rifles, two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Shells, one primed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Belt, two motorcycles, eight bicycles, flag as well as IED vest.

“Members of the general public are advised to report any suspicious movement or activities to law enforcement agents for prompt action,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

