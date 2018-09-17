Breaking News

Army Repels Boko Haram Attack in Borneo State

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday announced that its soldiers successfully repelled a Boko Haram ambush in Borno State.
In a post on its official Twitter handle, the army said the ambush occurred “along Maiduguri Bama Axis.”
It said the troops successfully repelled the ambush after “serious exchange of gunfire.”
“Reports just reaching us confirmed that troops of 21 Brigade led by Brigade Commander on a clearance patrol in support of Operation Rainbow were ambushed by BHT along Maiduguri Bama Axis at about 11am 16 Sep 2018.
“There was serious exchange of gunfire. The gallant troops of 222 battalion were reportedly high on morale as a result of the just concluded assurance visit to the theatre of operation by the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai & they successfully cleared the ambush.
“As a result, 1 x GPMG and 2 X AK 47 and several rounds of ammunition belonging to the terrorist were recovered. As at the time of filing this report, troops were still exploiting the general areas in search of some BHT’s who escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Author: News Editor

6963 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Ijaw Groups Kick as Seifeya is Replaced as DG of DSS
by
Herdsmen Killings: People of Jos North, Jos South Call on International Community to Save Them from Extinction
by
EFCC Denies Freezing Bank Accounts of Osun PDP Guber Candidate, Adeleke

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2018
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »