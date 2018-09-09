Army Says Troops Repelled Boko Haram’s Attack on Military Base in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said that the daring Boko Haram attack on a military base and neighbouring communities in Guzamala Local Government Area, was repelled by soldiers.

The army said its officers were able to regroup and restored total normalcy in Gundubali and other neighbouring communities in Guzamala.

Brig. Gen.Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement in Maiduguri, said combined troops of 82 Division Task Force Brigade and 158 Task Force Battalion involved in the counter-insurgency operations had encounter with the Boko Haram insurgents in Gudumbali.

“The encounter took place when the insurgents attacked the community, set some buildings ablaze and quickly withdrew from the community.

“However, no human casualty was recorded in the encounter,” Chukwu said.

He added that: “The troops have regrouped and normalcy have been restored. The troops have also been reinforced with additional troops to dominate the general area.

“It will be recalled that Gudumbali is one of the communities in Borno that were recently reoccupied by Internally Displaced Persons who had voluntarily returned to their ancestral homes.

“The people of Gudumbali community and Guzamala Local Government in general are urged to remain calm and resilient as Operation Lafiya Dole troops tirelessly combat the terrorists.

“They are also implored to maintain high level of vigilance and monitor strange faces to prevent fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from infiltrating and hibernating in their communities.

“The good people of the North East are assured of the unalloyed resolve of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to continue to combat the Boko Haram terrorists in the region,” Mr Chukwu, a brigadier general, said.

In his reaction to the attack, the Commander Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole, Uwem Bassey, lauded troops for repelling the Boko Haram attack on the military base on Saturday.

Brg. Gen. Chukwu quoted Bassey as commending the troops during an assessment visit to Gundumbali.

“The commander urged the troops to continue to remain courageous while confronting the insurgents,” he said.

Chukwu provided more details of the incident. He said the insurgents came to extort, terrorise law abiding citizens as well as to attack the military base in the town.

However, they met a serious resistance by the gallant troops, he said.

He did not disclose the figure of casualty or injuries sustained from both parties during the attack.

“The troops inflicted overwhelming casualty on the terrorists due to superior fire power while some of the terrorists fled to the fringes of Lake Chad,” he said.

According to him, efforts are on by the troops to get other fleeing members of the terrorists group.

He advised locals in the area to be vigilant and carry out their legitimate businesses in their communities as well as report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest military base.

