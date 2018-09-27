Army Seizes 45,000 Litres of Crude Oil from Vandals in Kogi

The Nigerian Army Records, Lokoja, Logo State, said its troops seized 45,000 litres of crude oil from suspected vandals.

The crude oil was handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kogi State command on Wednesday.

The Acting Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Army Records, Lokoja, Captain Nick Ejeh, said the troops of the command made the seizure during a raid on Irekpene, Kogi State.

Ejeh noted that the troops got a tip-off from the public that some suspected vandals were transporting the product to an unknown destination.

The captain, who doubles as the Intelligent Officer of the command, said the suspects took to their heels when they learnt that the troops were coming for them.

“The command is making efforts to arrest the perpetrators,” he added.

While receiving the impounded tanker-filled crude oil, the Kogi State Commandant, NSCDC, Philip Ayodele, lauded the discipline among the rank and file of the Nigerian Army.

He vowed that the command would continue to synergise with the security network in the state.

“I promise to consolidate on the synergy I have seen in Kogi State. I am happy that the activities of vandals are being exposed by the military” he added

He appealed to residents to always provide vital information to assist in the fight against pipeline vandalism.

Earlier, the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja, Major General E.M. Njokwu, while speaking on the security situation of the state, told journalists that the Army would leave no stone unturned in ensuring adequate security in the state.

