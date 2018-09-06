Breaking News

Boko Haram Ambushes Commercial Bus, Abducts Passengers in Borno

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

There are reports that Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday hijacked a commercial bus and kidnapped the passengers on board in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
A relative of one of the kidnap victims, Isa Musa, told Reuters that between 10 and 20 people were kidnapped by the insurgents. It was uncertain of the exact number of people abducted.
“Boko Haram attacked a commercial vehicle and abducted some civilians – over 10 men and women were abducted,” Musa said.
He stressed that his “uncle was in the bus with some other passengers, men and women, about 20 of them, when the incident occurred.”
The incident was confirmed by a soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Author: News Editor

6890 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
FRSC Advocates Compulsory Eye, BP, Blood-sugar-level Test for Drivers
by
5 Men Killed in Mining Site in Plateau
by
After 3 Days in Kidnappers’ Den, Edo APC LG Chairman Freed

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2018
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »