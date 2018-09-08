Boko Haram Insurgents Seize Military Base, Briefly Occupy Community in Borno

There are reports that Boko Haram insurgents have taken over a town in Borno after sacking and occupying a military base.

Residents of the community and security sources confirmed this on Saturday.

However, reinforcement from the army saw the rebels repelled.

Scores of fighters believed to be loyal to an Islamic State group-affiliated Boko Haram faction stormed the base in Gudumbali, in the Guzamala area of Borno state.

At least eight civilians were believed to have been killed, according to one local civilian military task force member.

Boko Haram captured Gudumbali in 2014 and declared it Islamic Caliphate.

The military reclaimed the town two years later in a regional fightback involving troops from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon

An official of Guzamala Local Government Area, of which Gudumbali is the headquarters, said: “It is true Boko Haram have taken over Gudumbali this morning after pushing troops out of the military facility in the town.

“They are in full control of the town and the military facility,” the official said, speaking from Maiduguri on anonymity for fear of government sanction.

A military source in Maiduguri added: “The terrorists attacked the base at about 7:50 pm and engaged soldiers in an intense battle that continued until early Saturday when troops were forced to withdraw.”

The source, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said he had no information about casualties. But local civilian militia member Musa Ari said: “Most civilians were spared because the attack was targeted at the military base.

“So far eight civilians who were errand boys for troops were believed to have been killed in the attack.”

Ari said soldiers and residents fled Gudumbali to Damasak, some 80 kilometres away, on the border with Niger.

The IS-backed faction led by Abu Mus’ab al-Barnawi has vowed to attack only “hard” military or government targets unlike those loyal to long-time leader Abubakar Shekau.

The Shekau faction has been behind the repeated suicide and bomb attacks on civilians as well as kidnappings in the nine-year conflict.

However, latest reports suggest that normalcy has returned to the community.

According to some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and residents of the community, peace has been restored.

While admitting the attack, the local vigilante group, however, revealed that normalcy has been restored in the area.

“It is true that the Boko Haram stormed the town shooting sporadically,” a JTF member, who pleaded to remain anonymous said. “But together with the help of the army, we were able to repel them, forcing them to retreat.”

Natives, who were frightened by the latest strike, were thankful to the Nigerian Army for rising up to the occasion. Salisu Musa, a commercial motorcyclist, had to be forced to abruptly close for the day due to the attack but was quick to add that despite some fear in the community, people can still be seen going about their businesses .

He said “they were saying if you know you’re an innocent person just leave the town, our target is not you, or if you wish to stay with us, it’s no matter, you can stay with us.

“They came towards the town shooting in the air. But the army gave their all and battled them to salvage the situation.”

Another eye witness, simply identified as Ramatu, was spotted engaging on her routine business activities.

“AS you can see, everywhere is safe now. I’m doing my business without any fear, “ she claimed.

Musa Mohammed, another native was glad that the whole tragedy was averted through the timely intervention of the military .

According to him, his people have suffered enough and hope this will be the last of such debacle.

