Buhari Halts Police’s Summon of Adeleke over Alleged Certificate Forgery

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to stop the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, coming up on September 22.
The police, through a statement signed by the Police PRO, Moshood Jimoh, earlier on Wednesday, had said criminal charges have filed against Adeleke and four others for examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, aiding and abetting, among other charges.
They were asked to themselves at Force Headquarters in Abuja for arraignment.
However, a presidency source who pleaded for anonymity, Wednesday night said President halted the police summon
According to him, Buhari ordered that Adeleke should not be invited until after Saturday’s election.
Jimoh, had summoned Adeleke, including, Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr. Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr. Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately.

