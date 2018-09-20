Buhari’s Order to Suspend Summon of Adeleke, Doesn’t Exonerate Him of the Offence – Police

The Nigeria Police force, Thursday said the order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend summon of Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the September 22 governorship election in the state, does not exonerate him (Adeleke) from criminal charges.

Speaking on Good Morning Nigeria, a programme on NTA, Jimoh Moshood, Police spokesperson, Thursdsy, said the President’s order does not clear Adeleke from the alleged crimes, noting that he could be invited any time the force want.

The police Wednesday accused Adeleke of examination malpractice after the West African Examination Council (WAEC), cleared and confirmed that he sat for the 1981 council’s exams.

Few hours later,the police had summoned him and four others to to the force headquarters in Abuja to face criminal charges on examination malpractice, conspirancy, impersonation, aiding and abetting, among other offences.

The police already the charges were filed against them in the law court.

However, through the intervention of Buhari, police withdrew from further investigation on the matter.

But reacting to the order issued by Buhari not to invite him pending when Osun election is over, Jimoh averred that President’s order does not exonerate Adeleke from his allegation.

He said: “There is no time limit to arrest a suspect any suspect that has been accused or there is allegation of an offence can be invited at any time. Police action terminates when a matter has been taken to court. We have filed charges in court and the matter is off our hands.

“But if there is any directive that we should not invite him, that directive does not exonerate him from allegation, court process and the people should know that the rule of law prevails above any other consideration.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

