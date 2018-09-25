Certificate Forgery: Court Adjourns Case Indefinitely

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, sitting in Bwari, Abuja, Tuesday, adjourned indefinitely, certificate forgery suit instituted by two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Osun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

When the case came up Tuesday, the plaintiffs, Wahab Raheem, Adam Omosalewa Habeeb and their counsel, Bankoke Akomolafe, were absent in court.

Following the plaintiffs absence, Chief Nathaniel Oke (SAN), who appeared for Adeleke and Emmanuel Enoidem for PDP, urged the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety due to the non appearance of the plaintiffs and their counsel without any notification.

Justice Othman Musa, however, ruled that the matter be adjourned indefinitely and that parties wound be contacted when a new date is fixed.

The plaintiffs had instituted the court case to disqualify Adeleke from participating in the September 22 Osun governorship election on the grounds of not possessing requisite educational qualification.

They had claimed that Adeleke was not educated up to secondary school as he claimed in his nomination form, CF001.

Apart from Adeleke, others joined as defendants are the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They urged the court to prohibit PDP from nominating Adeleke as its candidate and INEC from recognising Adeleke as a contestant in the election.

Although, Justice Musa in a ruling in an ex-parte motion on September 11, refused to stop Adeleke from parading himself as PDP candidate, he however ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce in court on September 19, its ledger for the 1981 examination which Adeleke had claimed he participated.

In compliance with the court order, WAEC had on September 19, served the court and other parties in the suit with its 1981 exams ledger which confirmed Adeleke as one of the candidates in the exams with centre number: 19645 and candidate number 149 at Ede Muslim High School.

