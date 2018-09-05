Court Orders Service Through Substituted Means in Suit Challenging Planned Removal of NASS Presiding Officers

A Federal High Court in Abuja, Tuesday, ordered the service of processes on defendants in the suit challenging the planned removal of National Assembly presiding officers through substituted means.

The order by vacation Judge Justice Nnamdi Dimgba followed an ex-parte motion filed by a newly registered political party, the United Peoples’ Congress (UPC).

The UPC in the suit dated and filed 31 August, by its counsel, Chief E. A. Igwe, with No. FHC/ABJ/CS/944/20, the plaintiff wants the court to make an order that only members of the House and not a political party that can effect the sack of the House’s presiding officers.

In an affidavit deposed to by the UPC National Chairman, Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, the plaintiff also wants the court to make a declaration that all members of a political parties in the House have the right to elect “a Senate President, Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives as provided by section 59(1)(a) and (b) and section 50(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” and not only members of political party with majoriy in that House.

The defendants are Attorney General of the Federation, National Assembly, President of Senate, Speaker House of Representatives and Clerk of the National Assembly.

The plaintiff wants the court to determine, “Whether in view of section 50(1)(a) and (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), it is only members of the National Assembly and not political parties that has the right and power to elect or remove presiding officers of the National Assembly” including the President of Senate, the Deputy President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Whether in view of section 50(1)(a) and (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), a presiding officer of the Senate or the House of Representatives or their deputies can only be removed from office by a resolution of the Senate or House of Representatives of votes of members not less than votes of two-thirds majority of members of that House?

“Whether the two-thirds of the majority for removal of the President of the Senate or his Deputy or Speaker of the House of Representatives or his deputy provided forum Section 50 (2) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended), does not refer to a two-thirds of all the members of the House?

“Whether the members to be elected as the presiding officer or his deputy in the Senate or House of Representatives as provided forum Section 50 () (b) of the Constitution must be a member of a political party with majority members in that House?”

Flowing from the above, the plaintiffs seeks a declaration of the court that it is “only members of the National Assembly, to wit, the Senate and the House of Representatives and not a political party that has the right and power to elect or remove the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives as provided for Section 50(1) (a) and Section 50 (2) (c) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria

“A declaration that the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives can ONLY be removed from office by provisions of Section 50 (1) (a) and (b) and Section 50(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in particular, can only be removed by a resolution of that House by votes of members not less than two-thirds majority of All the members of that House.

“A declaration that two-thirds member to elect a Senate President, Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives as provided by section 50(1)(a) and (b) and section 50(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria refers to all members of that House and not only to members of a political party with majority of members of that House and not two-thirds of members at the sitting.

“A declaration that “members” to elect a Senate President, Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives as provided by section 59(1)(a) and (b) and section 50(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, refers to all members of that House and not only to members of political party with majority of members of that House.”

The case has been adjourned to Sept. 6 for hearing

