Court Restrains Police from Arresting Adeleke

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ejigbo, Thursday, restrained the police from arresting Ademola Adeleke the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the September 22 election in the state.

The police had on Wednesday asked Adeleke to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on the allegation of certificate forgery but President Muhammadu Buhari intervention stopped the police from inviting the candidate.

Justice Yinka Aderibigbe gave the restraining order in an ex-parte motion filed by Adeleke.

The court said the police should hold its peace pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit filed before him.

Counsel to Adeleke Kanmi Ajibola filed the application.

The police had earlier invited Adeleke and four others to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for the purpose of arraigning them on charges of examination malpractices, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, breach of duty and aiding and abetting.

A presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, told some State House correspondents Wednesday that the President had directed that Adeleke should not be invited until after Saturday’s election.

