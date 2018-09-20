Cult War: Obaseki Orders Manhunt for Culprits as Police Confirm 5 Dead

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has directed the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. (Mrs.) Yinka Omorogbe, to activate relevant sections of the law to fish out and punish those culpable in the recent upsurge in violent crimes, especially cult-related activities that have claimed a number of lives.

This is as the State Police Command confirmed that five persons died in the cult war at the Edo State owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, gave the indication Wednesday evening while briefing journalists on decisions reached at the week’s State Executive Council Meeting.

He said the directive was part of efforts to strengthen security architecture in the State.

“The Chairman-in-Council (Governor Obaseki), has ordered that there must be a review of wholistic laws where there are gaps or lacunas be covered to strengthen our laws.

The whole essence is to ensure that those who fall short of the law be punished accordingly,” Ohonbamu said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command confirmed the shooting of five persons in a renewed Cult rivalry war that that occured Tuesday night at AAU Ekpoma, administrative headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that the victims, four males and one female, students of the university, were allegedly shot and killed at a graduation party held at Ihunmudumun quarters of the town by persons suspected to be rival secret cult members.

Commenting on the incident Wednesday evening, the State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, who spoke on the telephone from Osogbo, Osun State, said reports reaching him confirmed that five persons were actually shot and not 10 as reported in social media.

He also confirmed that arrests have been made by operatives of the Command in connection with the incident and weapons recovered.

“I am currently in Osun State for a national assignment. But the report reaching me does not confirm 10. I got wind of it that five people were shot in a cult rivalry.

“The people at war were members of different cult groups. The shooting was as a result of cult rivalry; that is the information reaching me.

“Arrests have been made. I think four or six people have been arrested with weapons recovered. I do not know whether all of them actually died.

“But the information, as of Tuesday was that five people were shot, one was confirmed dead and the remaining four were taken to a hospital,” Kokumo said.

