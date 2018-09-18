Defection Fever Hits Oyo State House of Assembly

A gale of defections have hit Oyo State House of Assembly as the Speaker, Olagunju Ojo, the Minority leader, and five other lawmakers on Tuesday defected to three different political parties.

The Clerk of the House, Paul Bankole, read the separate letters of defection by the lawmakers during the plenary session in Ibadan.

The Speaker (Labour Party-Orire), Wunmi Oladeji (Labour Party-Ogbomoso North) and Solomon Olukayode (Labour Party-Ogbomoso South) defected to the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbenga Oyekola (Labour Party-Atiba) and Peter Oyetunji (Labour Party-Ogo Oluwa/Surulere), defected to African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

The Minority leader, Ademola Ige (Accord Party-Ibadan South-East II) and Fatai Adesina (Accord Party-Ibadan South-East I) defected to ADC.

Meanwhile, the House has appealed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Odude, to make conscious efforts to put a stop to gang-related crimes and violence in Oyo town.

