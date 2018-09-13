Despite Outcry, Ekiti House of Assembly Passes Fayose’s Request of N10bn Supplementary Budget

Despite the caution from the Ekiti Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, to the Ekiti State House of Assembly to treat the request of N10bn supplementary budget from the outgoing Governor Ayodele Fayose, with care, the state House approved the supplementary budget, Thursday.

At the sitting which commenced at 12pm and attended by 14 lawmakers and presided over by Speaker, Hon. Kola Oluwawole, the bill went through first, second readings and committee review before its passage within the hour.

However, journalists were chased out of the hallowed chamber before the commencement of the proceedings.

The appropriation bill forwarded to the House of Assembly Tuesday by Governor Fsyose had generated furore.

Fayemi, Wednesday, had threatened severe consequences for whoever took part in what he described as the fraudulent action.

Fayemi stressed that those who participants in such illegal act will account for their actions when the new administration assumes office next month.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity in Fayemi’s Media Office, Wole Olujobi, queried the rationale for a N10bn supplementary budget almost a month to the October 16 hand over date.

The statement said: “The report alleging that Fayose coerced the Ministry of Budget officials to make a demand, backdated to August 23 for a supplementary budget of N10bn a few days to the end of his administration, is fraudulent and not in the interest of the state.

“The Governor’s covering letter, also backdated to August 30 for the legitimacy of such request, was equally done with fraudulent intention.

“Just yesterday (Tuesday), according to reports, the same supplementary budget was presented to the Assembly Clerk for immediate approval without presenting it to Assembly members at plenary to go through parliamentary procedures in budget processing.

“The latest development, after the plot leaked on this fraudulent conduct, is that the budget is before the Assembly for a hush-hush debate for immediate approval.

“Fayemi warned that those taking part in any appropriation fraud will account for their actions when he assumes office next month.”

He said: “We have warned government officials and Ekiti people against participating in illegal acts by the governor, and this fraudulent supplementary budget is not an exception.

“The incoming administration has a responsibility and commitment to the protection of Ekiti people from abuse by political leadership.

“This is our pact with Ekiti people and we will never shirk this responsibility to ensure accountability and good governance for our people.”

However, the House defied the warning and went ahead to pass the budget, Thursday afternoon.

