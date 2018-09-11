Disquiet in Lagos APC as LG Chairmen Plot Impeachment of Ambode

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives of Congresses (APC), is headed for crisis as there is a subtle threat to impeach the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The impeachment move, according to source, is not unconnected to an ongoing disagreement between Ambode and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This, it was learnt, is causing disquiet and disaffection in the party.

Ambode had on Monday obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Credible sources on Tuesday claimed 57 council Chairmen, who are fiercely loyal to Tinubu, have met and pledged their support to his preferred candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode now faces the task of beating Sanwo-Olu and another APC stalwart, Obafemi Hamzat, in the primary.

Council Chairmen are the most influential grassroots mobilisers under the direct primary system adopted by the APC to pick governorship candidates. Most members of the Lagos House of Assembly are also loyal to Tinubu.

“Meeting is over. Ambode is out. Jide Sanwo-Olu is the new governor of Lagos. All 57 local government Chairmen have signed his form. It’s over,” it said.

An ally of Tinubu, James Odunmbaku, was quoted as saying “Sanwo-Olu is the incoming governor of Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu, who has been suggested as Tinubu’s joker, served as a Commissioner under Babatunde Fashola. He is the current managing director of Lagos State Development and Property Development Corporation.

