DSS Arrests ADC to Mrs Buhari over Alleged Fraud of N2.5bn

The Department of State Security (DSS), has said that he Aide De Camp (ADC), Mrs Aisha Buhari has been arrested for allegelly defrauding the First Lady of N2.5bn fraud.
The service alleged that Chief Superintendent of Police, Sani Baba-Inna, is in its custody, undergoing interrogation over the fraud.
Mrs Buhari was said to have first petitioned the police alleging that her ADC defrauded her of N2.5bn.
It was gathered that following the petition, the Police, last Friday, arrested Baba-Inna and raided his home in the Garki District of Abuja.
However, the outcome of the raid and checks on his bank account showed that money of such magnitude was not in those locations.
Not satisfied, Mrs Buhari was said to have petitioned the DSS to take over the investigation.
The spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, confirmed Tuesday that Baba-Inna was in custody at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja.
“He was handed over by the Police and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

